Opinion/Editorial: Time to go on safari

Well, this sounds like a cool idea!

In the cool of the winter, go on safari.

A local photo safari, that is.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is sponsoring the safari, which is focused (pun intended) on what are called Landmark Trees.

These trees have been singled out as particularly noteworthy, and information about them has been collected by the Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards and posted on their website.

You can participate in the safari by searching out these trees for yourself and uploading your results in order to qualify to win a hammock from Eagles Nest Outfitters.

The site lists 10 Landmark Trees, with information for each one to help you find it. Go to https://www.notabletrees.org/landmark-trees/ and click on the photos find out more about each tree. (Note: The name of a city park and a photo at another location are outdated there, but that shouldn’t hamper your search).