Opinion/Editorial: Tide soon to turn on pandemic?

Evidence suggests that the coronavirus is strengthening in Central Virginia, and residents should be concerned.

The region saw a huge spike on Jan. 4 of 228 daily cases, as measured by date of onset. That number has declined more recently to 101 cases (or 118 for the weekly average, as of Jan. 13). Still, even that’s a significant increase from the 51 daily cases recorded right before Thanksgiving, less than two months ago.

Meanwhile, the University of Virginia Medical Center has had to divert some patients to other hospitals because it did not have sufficient staff to care for them. That was caused by an earlier type of diversion: Many hospital staffers had been shifted to COVID duty to meet the demand for care.

“Staffing is critical to being able to treat patients, and as COVID patients increase in the hospital, we need to move our staff around,” Dr. Reid Adams, interim chief medical officer for the hospital, told The Daily Progress for a Jan. 8 story. “If we don’t have a bed or we don’t have the staff available to take care of others, we may have to hold off on being able to admit them.”