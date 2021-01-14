Opinion/Editorial: Tide soon to turn on pandemic?

Evidence suggests that the coronavirus is strengthening in Central Virginia, and residents should be concerned.
The region saw a huge spike on Jan. 4 of 228 daily cases, as measured by date of onset. That number has declined more recently to 101 cases (or 118 for the weekly average, as of Jan. 13). Still, even that’s a significant increase from the 51 daily cases recorded right before Thanksgiving, less than two months ago.
Meanwhile, the University of Virginia Medical Center has had to divert some patients to other hospitals because it did not have sufficient staff to care for them. That was caused by an earlier type of diversion: Many hospital staffers had been shifted to COVID duty to meet the demand for care.
“Staffing is critical to being able to treat patients, and as COVID patients increase in the hospital, we need to move our staff around,” Dr. Reid Adams, interim chief medical officer for the hospital, told The Daily Progress for a Jan. 8 story. “If we don’t have a bed or we don’t have the staff available to take care of others, we may have to hold off on being able to admit them.”
Other hospitals in Virginia are facing similar problems, perhaps to a greater degree than UVa. But as other hospitals fill their beds or occupy their staffs with COVID patients, they have less capacity to absorb non-COVID patients. That in turn affects Central Virginians: If their local hospital can’t take them, finding a hospital that can may be increasingly difficult.
Then, as of Jan. 13, UVa also began prohibiting visitors — not just for COVID cases, but hospital-wide.
Except in very special cases, visitors are being banned from inpatient units, the Emergency Department, outpatient clinics and outpatient procedural areas.
These limits are an effort to help prevent the spread of the virus among both patients and staff members.
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital tightened its visitation policies as of Nov. 20.
All these indicators remind us that hospitals aren’t the only ones who should be taking precautions. That responsibility lies with each of us.
We’re at a critical juncture.
As the pandemic wears on and the self-sacrifices mount — cancelled visits with loved ones, lost jobs and reduced income, disrupted work and school routines, curtailed entertainments — it becomes harder and harder, emotionally, to keep slogging through such deprivations.
The temptation to cut corners increases. So, for that matter, does the emotional stress — potentially leading to depression or outbursts of anger.
At the same time, we are tantalizingly close to achieving widespread immunization through new vaccines. We must continue to hope that if we hold on just a little longer, we can overcome this pandemic.
It doesn’t help in that regard that officials have primed us with promises — promises that were unmet and served only to increase our disappointments. By now, we were supposed to be well along in the vaccination program. Instead, muddled supply programs have slowed delivery of the vaccines, unclear policies have left health-care providers to sort out distribution for themselves and other problems have delayed getting shots into arms.
The problems start at the federal level, but Virginia was one of the states with a low rate of distribution relative to number of vaccines provided. Gov. Ralph Northam has since implemented new policies, swearing that Virginia will do better.
Yes, it’s been a long, hard pull — and we haven’t turned the corner yet. As recent numbers suggest, the problem worsened in recent weeks — might get still worse before it gets better.
But the alternative? Sacrifice the health and lives of loved ones because we’ve run out of patience?
We counsel caution, restraint — and courage. Better days are coming. Don’t give up.
Information link: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/blue-ridge/covid-19-brhd-data-portal/