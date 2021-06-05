 Skip to main content
Opinion/Editorial: This game wasn’t funny
Uh-oh.

A big uh-oh.

U.S. soldiers apparently mistook a private business for a wargames target, as they participated in NATO training exercises in Bulgaria, Estonia, and Romania.

That’s not the kind of training that should be necessary. Troops already should be able to differentiate between civilian positions and military targets.

But, “we always learn from these exercises,” the U.S. embassy said. And, the U.S. is “fully investigating the cause of this mistake,” it said.

The incident happened in Bulgaria. U.S. soldiers entered and cleared a building near a decommissioned airport that was part of the wargames zone.

No weapons ever were fired, the Army said. But can you imagine how workers must have felt to see armed soldiers sweeping the building?

The mistake has raised the ire of the Bulgarian president.

The U.S. Army is in the doghouse because it shouldn’t have been in the factory house.

If you’ve had a bad week, maybe the Army’s big uh-oh will put your little mistakes into perspective.

