Opinion/Editorial: These 2 problems fixed, but ...

He said it makes sense to correct unintended consequences.

Of course, the General Assembly passed a plethora of bills in such a rush that we might not know for months just what all the unintended consequences might be.

The special session that convened this summer was supposed to deal with the budget after updated information was received about the fiscal impact of COVID on state revenues and expenditures.

But it wasn’t until very late in the gathering that lawmakers even got around to this task.

Instead, most of the session was spent on proposing and passing a fresh round of social-justice and other bills — the kind of measures that normally are dealt with during the regular session.

In fact, the special session was almost as lengthy as the regular session. But for the regular session, citizens and lawmakers alike generally have a chance to study legislation in time to develop thoughtful responses — and catch unintended consequences.

Rushing laws into effect without time for citizens effectively to learn about them, evaluate them and comment on them to their legislators is no service to democracy. (Lobbyists, of course, are right on the spot to push their points of view.)

Let’s hope the two problems deterred by Gov. Northam are the worst of the unintended consequences resulting from the recent Assembly session.