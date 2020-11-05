Opinion/Editorial: These 2 problems fixed, but ...

Kudos to Gov. Ralph Northam for catching problems with a recent General Assembly bill and refusing to sign it into law until fixes were made.
The bill’s intention was laudable: to discourage racial profiling by preventing police from pulling over motorists for certain, supposedly minor vehicular problems.
The measure also prevents police from stopping motorists based solely on the perceived scent of marijuana.
Loud mufflers, heavily tinted windows, air fresheners dangling from rear-view mirrors are other violations that no longer would be grounds for pulling drivers over.
But on that list were two serious safety problems:
» Lack of brake lights.
» Lack of nighttime headlights.
We know why the list was started. Minor auto infractions have been used by some aggressive officers around the country as justification to stop drivers for what amounts to little more than harassment.
Some officers use these small infractions as the start of a fishing expedition, hoping to find more serious problems. Some officers, critics contend, use them as nothing more than an excuse to throw their weight around — and to intimidate people of color.
Stopping a car because of the supposed scent of marijuana is also seen as just an excuse, since scent is a subjective criterion.
But missing brake lights? Non-working headlights at night?
These are serious deficiencies that could lead to injury and death.
The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police made exactly that point, warning of “more crashes and more fatalities” if the full measure were signed into law.
Brake lights are necessary to warn following drivers that a vehicle is stopping or slowing down. The flash of red tells us to be extra alert to what’s ahead, prevents accidents by signaling us to slow down as well.
Nighttime headlights are necessary to warn oncoming drivers of approaching vehicles. Otherwise, an oncoming car could be right on top of you — perhaps literally — before you knew it.
If, God forbid, an approaching vehicle strays into your path, seeing its lights long before you can see the car gives you more time for evasive action.
Del. Patrick Hope, an Arlington Democrat and the sponsor of the bill, told The Daily Press that he had spoken with Mr. Northam’s office about removing these two items.
“I will certainly concede that not having both your headlights on is a public safety risk,” he said. “We certainly don’t want to have unsafe roads or impact public safety in any way, shape or form. That wasn’t the intent.”
He said it makes sense to correct unintended consequences.
Of course, the General Assembly passed a plethora of bills in such a rush that we might not know for months just what all the unintended consequences might be.
The special session that convened this summer was supposed to deal with the budget after updated information was received about the fiscal impact of COVID on state revenues and expenditures.
But it wasn’t until very late in the gathering that lawmakers even got around to this task.
Instead, most of the session was spent on proposing and passing a fresh round of social-justice and other bills — the kind of measures that normally are dealt with during the regular session.
In fact, the special session was almost as lengthy as the regular session. But for the regular session, citizens and lawmakers alike generally have a chance to study legislation in time to develop thoughtful responses — and catch unintended consequences.
Rushing laws into effect without time for citizens effectively to learn about them, evaluate them and comment on them to their legislators is no service to democracy. (Lobbyists, of course, are right on the spot to push their points of view.)
Let’s hope the two problems deterred by Gov. Northam are the worst of the unintended consequences resulting from the recent Assembly session.
