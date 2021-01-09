Opinion/Editorial: The WFT: The best of the worst

Then, in a feel-bad year, a feel-good story emerged. Alex Smith, back from an injury that threatened his leg and his life, returned to play for the first time in two seasons. He quarterbacked the team to wins over the Cincinnati Bengals, the hated Dallas Cowboys and, stunning everyone, the previously unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers.

Smith suffered a calf injury, and the team lost two in a row. On a miserable Sunday night in Philadelphia, though, with Smith back in the saddle, the WFT rose to the occasion.

The Eagles, coming in with four wins and missing several starters, were no juggernaut, and their coach obliged Washington by pulling a seemingly healthy quarterback late in the game, but fans will take their joy where they can, and an ugly 20-14 win that clinched first place in the NFC East, the league’s ugliest division, with a 7-9 record was cause for celebration.

No one since the Super Bowl era started in 1966 had ever made the playoffs after starting 2-7. Call the Team the best of the worst.

Their reward is a home game Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Bucs and Tom Brady, who are favored by a touchdown or so.