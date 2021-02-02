Opinion/Editorial: The public interest again appears at risk

The argument that the FOIA and PRA are meant to work together is morally compelling. Citizens are supposed to have access to public information — which implies that the information is meant to be retained for them and, further, that they have the right to legal redress if it isn’t.

Southall contends that the statute’s rewrite removes citizens’ right to legal action and gives it to the Librarian of Virginia — and even then is intended to be more about guidance than about punishment for record-keeping (or record-deleting) mistakes.

But if Southall’s interpretation is correct, that carries serious and chilling implications for public access.

If the act doesn’t exact meaningful penalties for wrongly deleting records, what force does it have to hold governments accountable?

And suppose the Librarian of Virginia isn’t inclined to get involved in a case of wrongdoing. Then who can? Someone else needs to have that chance.

“Maybe [the General Assembly] should have done a better job with it, but this is what we’re stuck with,” Southall said of the PRA rewrite.

Well, we, the public, shouldn’t be stuck with it.

We have a new General Assembly whose progressive tilt ought to make it sympathetic toward issues of public empowerment and citizen access to information. Let’s see the legislature repair the damage with a new rewrite.