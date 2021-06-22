Opinion/Editorial: The new dispute on masking

Well, that was fast.
With Virginia’s emergency COVID directive set to expire at the end of this month, some advocates and activists are concerned about what that will mean for mask-wearers.
A Richmond Times-Dispatch story looked into such concerns; it was shared in The Daily Progress on June 16 online and June 17 in print.
And on June 17, Charlottesville’s and Albemarle County’s prosecutors issued a joint statement — aimed particularly at police officers — about wearing masks for health reasons.
The confusion and concern are occasioned by this: It is illegal to wear a mask to conceal one’s identity.
Emergency health reasons, such as those covered in the state’s COVID directive, are a permitted exception. When the directive expires, that specific exception automatically ends as well.
But the law says that masks are prohibited for the purposes of identity concealment. And this language still makes mask-wearing for health purposes a legal activity — although the emergency directive more strongly called for mask-wearing.
Justice activists are alarmed: How do law enforcement officers determine when someone is wearing a mask for health reasons and not to illegally conceal his or her identity? That would require officers to read the person’s mind, to discern unspoken motivation.
A spokeswoman for a law enforcement organization suggested that police are capable of telling the difference between the two cases.
“Law enforcement will have to use their discretion and common sense,” said Dana Schrad, director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police. “There is a difference between wearing a mask for health reasons and to commit a robbery. I think law enforcement will use their judgment in context.”
Ah, but there’s the rub, say activists. Right there in the word “discretion.”
Officer discretion is too often deployed against Black and brown people, they say.
“When you say police can use their discretion, I can see an officer saying, ‘Oh, well, I thought she looked like this or I thought she did that,’” said Princess Blanding, whose brother was shot and killed by police during a mental health crisis. “Inconsistency and subjectiveness [are] very dangerous, especially when someone has the power to take your life, incarcerate [or] brutalize you.”
The city-county prosecutors’ statement simply reminds police of the parameters of the law that will return to full effect on July 1.
“The same law permits the wearing of masks to protect the safety of the wearer and other persons,” they said, adding “that it is not a crime to wear masks in public to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 spread and exposure.”
Ironically, the law originally was passed for reasons that should have pleased the Black and brown communities. It was an attempt to strip off the concealment of the Ku Klux Klan, which often committed its atrocities in large groups and shielded by hoods and robes — making it difficult for police to identify individuals for arrest and prosecution (even when they wished to, which in many cases they did not).
Now, because of COVID and other health concerns, wearing masks is not only advisable for many people but even is a show of political solidarity for some.
And now, because of language that they fear encourages uneven enforcement, still other people are worried that they will be penalized for wearing masks.
Some say Gov. Ralph Northam should extend the emergency directive. That strikes us as excessive, since the emergency clearly has passed.
If the law needs revision, then the General Assembly is the place of remedy.
Meanwhile, the two commonwealth’s attorneys have provided sound guidance on the limits of the law — and signaled that unwarranted arrests will not be prosecuted.
And we echo the final words in their statement: “Please be safe and respectful of your fellow citizens.”