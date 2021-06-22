Opinion/Editorial: The new dispute on masking

A spokeswoman for a law enforcement organization suggested that police are capable of telling the difference between the two cases.

“Law enforcement will have to use their discretion and common sense,” said Dana Schrad, director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police. “There is a difference between wearing a mask for health reasons and to commit a robbery. I think law enforcement will use their judgment in context.”

Ah, but there’s the rub, say activists. Right there in the word “discretion.”

Officer discretion is too often deployed against Black and brown people, they say.

“When you say police can use their discretion, I can see an officer saying, ‘Oh, well, I thought she looked like this or I thought she did that,’” said Princess Blanding, whose brother was shot and killed by police during a mental health crisis. “Inconsistency and subjectiveness [are] very dangerous, especially when someone has the power to take your life, incarcerate [or] brutalize you.”

The city-county prosecutors’ statement simply reminds police of the parameters of the law that will return to full effect on July 1.