Opinion/Editorial: THC poses overdose problems

Another case produced an opposite result — not over-sedation, but over-stimulation. A middle-aged woman who ingested a THC product required emergency care when she developed tremor, anxiety and a heart rate of 160 beats per minute. According to healthline.com, anything over 100 beats a minute is normally too fast for an adult, although the rate can go up with exercise.

“There is no required quality control for these products,” Dr. Holstege said, “and consumers must blindly trust that these products match the labels — if there is a label with an ingredient list present.”

On the issue of regulation, the prognosis is somewhat unclear.

To begin to understand it, we must first delve into chemistry, then law.

Delta-8 is similar to delta-9 THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. It is derived from hemp, but marijuana and hemp are the same species. The two types of THC are so closely related that delta-8 can cause someone to test positive for marijuana.

Nonetheless, hemp is named differently, and treated differently under the law, because it must contain no more than 0.03% of THC in dry-weight measure.