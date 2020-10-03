Opinion/Editorial: That was a costly mistake

It wasn’t a lost vote, but a lost envelope cost a lottery winner $1,000 in Florida.

Sue Burgess said she had sent the second-chance ticket by certified mail — certified! — via the U.S. Postal Service. Tracking shows the envelope was properly sent out — but was never received at its destination.

The lottery office had been closed due to COVID, and the alternatives were to slip the ticket into a drop box outside or to send it by mail. Ms. Burgess thought the certified mail option would be safer, reported WFLA.

“No ticket, no prize” is the message Ms. Burgess says she got from the lottery office.

The lottery office gave the station a slightly different answer: If the certified package arrives showing it was mailed before the claim deadline, the ticket will be honored. That would be cause for truly joyous laughter.