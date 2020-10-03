 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Editorial: That was a costly mistake
0 comments

Opinion/Editorial: That was a costly mistake

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It wasn’t a lost vote, but a lost envelope cost a lottery winner $1,000 in Florida.

Sue Burgess said she had sent the second-chance ticket by certified mail — certified! — via the U.S. Postal Service. Tracking shows the envelope was properly sent out — but was never received at its destination.

The lottery office had been closed due to COVID, and the alternatives were to slip the ticket into a drop box outside or to send it by mail. Ms. Burgess thought the certified mail option would be safer, reported WFLA.

“No ticket, no prize” is the message Ms. Burgess says she got from the lottery office.

The lottery office gave the station a slightly different answer: If the certified package arrives showing it was mailed before the claim deadline, the ticket will be honored. That would be cause for truly joyous laughter.

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial

Opinion/Editorial: Somebody tell McAuliffe: One term is enough

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe recently filed paperwork with the Virginia State Board of Elections that would enable him to run for a non-consecutive term as governor again, like Godwin did. It’s perfectly legal, although it conflicts with the spirit of Virginia's one-term limit.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert