Opinion/Editorial: Term limits for justices would help

One sensible way to lower the temperature on appointments, and preserve the legitimacy of the court, is to establish term limits for justices.

The idea of term limits for Supreme Court justices is not new or radical. It’s supported in both conservative and progressive quarters. The most talked-about plan involves staggered, regular appointments to 18-year terms. Each president would get two appointments per elected term, one every other year.

Term limits would not only depoliticize the highest court. They also would put it more in touch with the crosscurrents of American life.

Term limits for Supreme Court justices are popular, too. Fix the Court, an advocacy organization that promotes reform in the federal courts, released a poll two years ago that showed a majority of Americans in favor of restrictions on length of service for SCOTUS. Yet another poll, conducted by Marquette Law School last year, showed that 72% of those polled supported term limits for Supreme Court justices.