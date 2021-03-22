Opinion/Editorial: Tenants pay for someone else's error

The VSH proposed an 80-unit building containing studio apartments for single adults, intended to be affordable for those making 50% or less of area median income. PHA proposed 60 mixed-income one-bedroom and two-bedroom units for those making between 30% and 80% AMI.

Area median income is currently $93,900 per household, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Albemarle County approved a zoning change to allow the higher-density residential and mixed-use development.

But somebody failed to give the current residents timely warning.

As The Daily Progress recently reported, some residents were scrambling to find other long-term accommodations after learning they had to be out of the motel by early March. The new owners did the right thing by giving displaced residents 30-day stays at the Fairfield Inn across the street through TJACH.

Jamie White said he learned about the eviction only after seeing a television story on the issue. The station interviewed two residents whom he knew, so he asked the pair what was going on.

Only then did he discover that he was supposed to have found other housing for himself and his four children.