Opinion/Editorial: Tenants pay for someone else's error

County residents living in affordable housing recently were evicted to make way for … affordable housing.
But that’s not the most striking aspect of the situation.
Many residents didn’t even know they were supposed to leave. Some found out virtually by accident. Although given a short-term option, they had to abandon their living quarters on very short notice and will have to find long-term alternative housing.
The Red Carpet Inn on U.S. 29, a low-budget hostelry, has served as long-term housing for singles and families who have not been able to find other, more permanent accommodations. That need has been particularly acute since the pandemic.
Recently, Virginia Supportive Housing, the Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition for the Homeless and the Piedmont Housing Alliance bought the site with the intent of turning it into approximately 140 affordable apartments. The owners also want to construct a mixed-use commercial building there.
Anthony Haro, executive director of TJACH, said last fall that about 45 people were chronically homeless in the area and about 179 people in total lacked housing. He said this project was spurred by the need to care for people who are homeless during a pandemic.
The 140 units at the Red Carpet site would go a long way toward filling that need.
The VSH proposed an 80-unit building containing studio apartments for single adults, intended to be affordable for those making 50% or less of area median income. PHA proposed 60 mixed-income one-bedroom and two-bedroom units for those making between 30% and 80% AMI.
Area median income is currently $93,900 per household, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Albemarle County approved a zoning change to allow the higher-density residential and mixed-use development.
But somebody failed to give the current residents timely warning.
As The Daily Progress recently reported, some residents were scrambling to find other long-term accommodations after learning they had to be out of the motel by early March. The new owners did the right thing by giving displaced residents 30-day stays at the Fairfield Inn across the street through TJACH.
Jamie White said he learned about the eviction only after seeing a television story on the issue. The station interviewed two residents whom he knew, so he asked the pair what was going on.
Only then did he discover that he was supposed to have found other housing for himself and his four children.
The night before the evictions were to occur, White was still trying to pack everything into his car. He said he thought the drop-dead leave time was 4 p.m. the next day; it turned out to be 11 a.m.
Adding insult to injury, the inability to plan an orderly move meant that White lost money while coping with the emergency.
“I had to take a day off of work, lose wages,” he said, “but what can you do?”
Some 20 residents were still struggling to move out the night before their evictions.
The new owners said the responsibility for notifying residents fell to the old owners.
But Chris Tyler, owner of the Red Carpet, said he was notified at 4:20 p.m. March 5 that everyone had to be out of the hotel the following week.
As a practical matter, it makes sense that the old owners be responsible for notifying the tenants: New owners have no authority over the property or its tenants, until the sale takes legal effect.
After that closing date, it is in their best interests to move as quickly as possible toward implementing their plans. Time, as the saying goes, is money.
Which displaced residents such as White know full well, having lost wages because someone higher up didn’t plan well.
Someone dropped the ball — big time. And, as usual, it’s the little guy who pays.