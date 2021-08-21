Opinion/Editorial: Teacher is among select group

Albemarle High School teacher Hashim Davis was honored recently with a fellowship to enable him to further study, and then better teach, the poignant issue of the Holocaust.

“I think it’s important that our students really understand that when we say about the Holocaust that we cannot let this happen again, it’s not a bumper sticker saying,” he said.

Part of the message is what it means to treat someone as different, unacceptable.

“It doesn’t have to be on a grand scale,” Davis said. “It can just be something as indifferent as ignoring your classmate or teasing your classmates.”

Davis was the only teacher chosen from Virginia and one of only 21 nationwide.

In fact, for the past 10 years he’s already been focusing on the Holocaust with his students. And he’d already been a teaching fellow with the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. That experience encouraged him to apply for the Alfred Lerner fellowship through the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous.

“Now that I’ve had this training, [my teaching is] going to be a little more fresh…,” he said.

Kudos to Hashim Davis for this important work.