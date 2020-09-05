Opinion/Editorial: Teacher helps promote goal of inclusivity

Congratulations to Sharon Gregory.
She has received the Rockstar PE Teacher award from the U.S. Tennis Association Mid-Atlantic.
Although Ms. Gregory has been a coach all the way up to the college level, what won the USTA’s recognition is her more recent work with adapted physical education — an inclusive way to enhance PE participation for students with special needs.
For the past two years, she’s been working at Orange County Public Schools and Charlottesville City Schools for the Piedmont Regional Educational Program, an organization focusing on the needs of special education students. She was certified to teach adapted PE prior to that, while with the Culpeper County school system.
This year, she’ll be working in Greene County.
“I really do enjoy it…, and when you do, it’s not a job,” she told the Greene County Record. “[T]his is really where I want to be.”
She collaborates with other PE teachers, with classroom teachers and with physical and occupational therapists as needed.
She incorporates the USTA’s Net Generation school tennis program into her work.
Her selection also speaks well for the area school systems that have used her skills to improve the lives of their students, and for the Piedmont Regional Educational Program, which has helped make it all happen.
Again, congratulations to Rockstar Teacher Sharon Gregory.
