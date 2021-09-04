Opinion/Editorial: Taken, by a storm

We’ve just seen pieces of Hurricane Ida pass our way — one of the most expensively destructive hurricanes in U.S. history, to the tune of $50-$60 million.

Just in Louisiana, nearly a million homes and businesses were left without power.

And, most tragically, as of this writing some 66 people were confirmed to have died as a result of the storm — including one in Virginia.

But as horrible as that figure is, remember that nearly twice as many people — 124 — died in Nelson County alone when Hurricane Camille hit in 1969.

That storm also arrived in August — Aug. 19, to be precise.

Now, the Nelson County Historical Society has established an endowment to support its efforts to document the devastation of Camille and preserve as much history as possible from that period.

“The $25,000 endowment” — generated through fundraising — “will be used to ensure the continued preservation of artifacts and stories related to the tragic events of August 1969 and to remember those who lost their lives and the many heroes who responded during the crisis,” Debbie Harvey, president of the NCHS Board of Directors, said in a press release.

Our gratitude to the historical society for this important work.