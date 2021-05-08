 Skip to main content
Opinion/Editorial: Take me to the river
Opinion/Editorial: Take me to the river

River access is important to many local residents (especially during COVID), for the calm and relaxation it can impart.

But Riverside Park’s access to the Rivanna had been damaged by high waters.

Recently, Charlottesville Parks and Recreation staff came together with volunteers last month to restore and improve access.

Volunteers and city staff and community volunteers donated materials, equipment, and over 200 hours of labor, Charlottesville reports. Participating were the Rivanna River Company, Rivanna Conservation Alliance, and the Piedmont Environmental Council.

Our thanks to all who worked on this important project.

