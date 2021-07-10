Opinion/Editorial: Take a powder

In Thessaloniki, Greece, it’s the police who should dish up an apology.

They arrested two men on drug possession and trafficking charges after finding white powder in their car.

Police confiscated the vehicle, their cellphones, and 2,900 euros ($3,450) as alleged profits from drug trafficking.

The two men, both Albanian nationals, then spent two days in jail.

Meanwhile, a crime lab was analyzing the powder.

Its conclusion: That wasn’t cocaine; that was adhesive.

Specifically, it was a wood glue in powder form. The powder had crystallized while stored in the car’s trunk due to high temperatures.

The men got their possessions back after a prosecutor dropped the charges.

No word on whether they got an apology.