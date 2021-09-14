Opinion/Editorial: Tackling the crisis of lost learning

Standards of Learning test results released Aug. 26 by the Virginia Department of Education are data points that catalogue the disastrous loss of learning that occurred statewide during the COVID-19 lockdowns that began in March 2019. They are also clear evidence that school divisions in the commonwealth were utterly unprepared to implement effective distance learning.
In addition to overall declines in reading, math and science, the SOL scores of low-income and minority students plunged even further, adding to already large achievement gaps and literally erasing months of student achievement.
“2020-21 pass rates reflect disruptions to instruction caused by the pandemic, decreased participation in state assessment programs, pandemic-related declines in enrollment, fewer retakes, and more flexible ‘opt-out’ provisions for parents concerned about community spread,” acknowledged Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane. “What matters now is where we go from here.”
Indeed. But pre-pandemic SOL scores in the Fredericksburg area were already bad: one in five local youngsters could not meet the state’s minimum grade-level expectations in reading and math during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years. So when the SOL pass rates go from bad to worse, as they did this year, a return to “normal” should not be the goal.
As The Daily Progress reported:
“In the Charlottesville area, about 68% of students passed the state Standards of Learning reading exams, compared with 69% statewide and 74% in the 2018-19 school year; spring state testing was canceled in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Students did worse on the math exams, with about half of students passing the test, compared with 80% passing on the previous test. In science, 56% of students passed, compared with 79% in 2019.
“Statewide, 54% passed the math exam and 59% did so in science.”
According to a study by McKinsey and Co. released in July: “The cumulative effects of the pandemic could have a long-term impact on an entire generation of students. Education achievement and attainment are linked not only to higher earnings but also to better health, reduced incarceration rates, and greater political participation,”
The pandemic has created a crisis in public education, but also an opportunity to shake off the bureaucratic cobwebs and try new strategies.
So where do we go from here?
The state DOE is waiving accreditation standards for the current school year, so educators have a short window to, as the McKinsey study recommends, “reimagine education systems for the long term.”
The CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan have added $200 billion to the $750 billion the federal government already spends on K-12 public education, so lack of funding should not be a problem.
Other school divisions across the country are using home visits, paid summer school, tutoring, vacation “academies” and learning hubs to help students who have fallen even further behind their peers catch up.
Local school divisions’ main focus should be to come up with better ways to get all students’ science and math skills, plus reading skills as necessary, up to grade-level proficiency as measured by the SOLs, not to engage in social engineering or other unnecessary distractions that do not advance that singular goal.
For their part, parents should also commit to reading to their preschool and primary grade children for at least 20 minutes every day, play games that expose them to basic math concepts, and monitor their older children’s work and mental state, which were negatively impacted by the pandemic.
Turning this educational crisis around will require all hands on deck, and there’s no time to waste.
Adapted from The Free Lance-Star, Fredericksburg. Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.