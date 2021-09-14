Opinion/Editorial: Tackling the crisis of lost learning

“In the Charlottesville area, about 68% of students passed the state Standards of Learning reading exams, compared with 69% statewide and 74% in the 2018-19 school year; spring state testing was canceled in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Students did worse on the math exams, with about half of students passing the test, compared with 80% passing on the previous test. In science, 56% of students passed, compared with 79% in 2019.

“Statewide, 54% passed the math exam and 59% did so in science.”

According to a study by McKinsey and Co. released in July: “The cumulative effects of the pandemic could have a long-term impact on an entire generation of students. Education achievement and attainment are linked not only to higher earnings but also to better health, reduced incarceration rates, and greater political participation,”

The pandemic has created a crisis in public education, but also an opportunity to shake off the bureaucratic cobwebs and try new strategies.

So where do we go from here?

The state DOE is waiving accreditation standards for the current school year, so educators have a short window to, as the McKinsey study recommends, “reimagine education systems for the long term.”