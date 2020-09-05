 Skip to main content
Opinion/Editorial: Supporting safe driving
Opinion/Editorial: Supporting safe driving

And while we’re dishing out thanks and congratulations, let’s add Taylor Sherry to the list.

The Louisa County High School junior has been named to the Youth Advisory Council for a statewide program called Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety.

Students on the advisory council are tasked with developing programs and messages that will influence their peers to be safer drivers and passengers, according to YOVASO.

That’s an excellent goal. It helps protect not only teens while on the road, but all other drivers and passengers as well.

