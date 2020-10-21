Opinion/Editorial: Support for dining welcome

Charlottesville wisely has offered the Downtown Mall’s outdoor restaurants a break on fees as they — along with other businesses — continue to struggle with the economic fallout from COVID-19.
In this instance, Charlottesville acts as landlord, since the mall is public property and restaurants providing outdoor seating must rent that space from the city.
When the COVID pandemic first struck, many restaurants and other businesses were closed outright. Later, restaurants could begin serving food in outdoor spaces. Still later, as policy makers learned still more about the virus and its transmission, businesses generally were allowed to open at reduced capacity.
Many restaurants, however, continue to do much of their business in outdoor settings. And having the ability to serve indoors and outdoors is especially important now, since indoor seating — even though allowed — is limited by state mandate to 50% capacity.
Businesses can’t stay open for long at less than full capacity. And although custom has slowed, taking revenue down with it, businesses still have overhead costs; many of those costs are fixed.
As landlord, Charlottesville can mitigate some of those pressures for the mall’s outdoor restaurants.
After the start of the pandemic, the city decided to defer the rental fee — which is $5 per square foot — until September.
Last month, a routine letter went out reminding restaurant owners that the deferral period was ending and back fees soon would be due.
That caused consternation, since restaurants are in no way able to operate as normal or to collect a normal income; therefore, they’re unable to pay normal fees, much less catch up on deferrals.
City Council this week decided to waive fees for March and April, when restaurants were unable to operate, and to reduce fees by 50% for the months that restaurants are permitted to operate at only 50%. Businesses that already paid their fees before the ordinance was adopted will get a credit.
Council also offered an additional piece of assistance. Restaurants that want to rent parking spaces to add outdoor seating will get a 50% reduction in fees. Many patrons feel more comfortable dining outdoors, so expanding restaurants’ ability to meet that demand is good for the businesses and their customers.
These reductions will run until March 8, barring further action from the council.
Kudos to City Council for recognizing the importance of outdoor dining to the success of the Downtown Mall and for acting to support restaurants and their customers.
