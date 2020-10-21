Opinion/Editorial: Support for dining welcome

Charlottesville wisely has offered the Downtown Mall’s outdoor restaurants a break on fees as they — along with other businesses — continue to struggle with the economic fallout from COVID-19.

In this instance, Charlottesville acts as landlord, since the mall is public property and restaurants providing outdoor seating must rent that space from the city.

When the COVID pandemic first struck, many restaurants and other businesses were closed outright. Later, restaurants could begin serving food in outdoor spaces. Still later, as policy makers learned still more about the virus and its transmission, businesses generally were allowed to open at reduced capacity.

Many restaurants, however, continue to do much of their business in outdoor settings. And having the ability to serve indoors and outdoors is especially important now, since indoor seating — even though allowed — is limited by state mandate to 50% capacity.

Businesses can’t stay open for long at less than full capacity. And although custom has slowed, taking revenue down with it, businesses still have overhead costs; many of those costs are fixed.

As landlord, Charlottesville can mitigate some of those pressures for the mall’s outdoor restaurants.