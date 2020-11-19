Opinion/Editorial: Student virus risk resurfaces

On Nov. 15, UVa Dean of Students Allen W. Grove reminded students that they had agreed to follow COVID protocols as a condition of being allowed to return to classes, and noted that violations will be referred to the University Judiciary Committee.

In late September, UVa had suspended several students for violating COVID health rules. We had hoped that knowing the university would take sanctions seriously would compel students similarly to take health rules seriously.

And perhaps they did, up to a point — until the end of the semester approached simultaneously with unseasonably warm autumn weather, luring people out of doors.

When officials urge people to get outside to boost their mental and physical health, they are recommending hikes or outdoor play by individuals or small, closely related groups — socially distanced and masked as appropriate.

It is not healthy for large groups to congregate outdoors or indoors, irresponsibly unmasked.

This has implications for us all. While it might be cynically vengeful to consign the students to the consequences of their own actions, the consequences don’t stop there. Also placed at risk are servers or other patrons at bars, restaurants, wineries and the like.