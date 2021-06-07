Opinion/Editorial: Strangely, Dems go after Bills

Politics makes strange bedfellows. It can also make strange enemies.
Take Michael Bills and the Virginia House Democratic Caucus.
Bills is a Charlottesville hedge fund manager and a multimillionaire. Since 2018, he has given more than $1.8 million to the caucus and to Democratic House of Delegates candidates, mostly to encourage them not to accept money from Dominion Energy. He has given money to 42 of the 55 House Democrats and virtually nothing to Republicans.
The caucus itself got $50,000 from him this year. Bills’ big concern is more oversight over legislative influencer Dominion and more competition for clean energy.
All this made a mailer sent under the aegis of the Democratic Caucus recently something of a head-scratcher.
The mailer said “billionaire” Bills supported failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase, who likes to refer to herself as “Trump in heels.” It referenced “dark money” Bills was allegedly funneling into state politics. It included a photo of Democratic primary House of Delegates candidate Pam Montgomery posing chummily with Rudy Giuliani, former President Trump’s sometimes lawyer.
Some background: Montgomery is challenging newly minted incumbent Del. Candi King in the June 8 Democratic primary for the 2nd District, which covers parts of Stafford and Prince William counties. King won a special election in January to succeed Jennifer Carroll Foy, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.
King does accept money from Dominion Energy. Perhaps because of this, Bills chose to support Montgomery, chief of staff to a Prince William supervisor, in the primary. The attack ad followed.
There were a few things wrong with it:
Bills says he is, no doubt to his regret, not a billionaire.
He did give money to Chase in the past to support her efforts in an environmental issue in Chesterfield County, but he dropped her in 2020, citing her incendiary statements about, well, just about everything.
The money is not “dark.” Bills’ donations to the Clean Virginia PAC are public.
The photo of Montgomery and Giuliani, from about a decade ago, was taken at a real-estate conference at which Giuliani was a “celebrity guest.” Remember how well we all thought of Mayor Rudy a decade ago? There apparently is no other link between the two.
If there is one multimillionaire (or billionaire) in the state that the Virginia Democratic Caucus should not want to offend, it would be Michael Bills. Even if this were not the case, the flier is duplicitous, meant to mislead voters as the primary approaches.
Going after a major financial friend of the party makes it something else, too.
Dumb.
