Opinion/Editorial: Strangely, Dems go after Bills

King does accept money from Dominion Energy. Perhaps because of this, Bills chose to support Montgomery, chief of staff to a Prince William supervisor, in the primary. The attack ad followed.

There were a few things wrong with it:

Bills says he is, no doubt to his regret, not a billionaire.

He did give money to Chase in the past to support her efforts in an environmental issue in Chesterfield County, but he dropped her in 2020, citing her incendiary statements about, well, just about everything.

The money is not “dark.” Bills’ donations to the Clean Virginia PAC are public.

The photo of Montgomery and Giuliani, from about a decade ago, was taken at a real-estate conference at which Giuliani was a “celebrity guest.” Remember how well we all thought of Mayor Rudy a decade ago? There apparently is no other link between the two.

If there is one multimillionaire (or billionaire) in the state that the Virginia Democratic Caucus should not want to offend, it would be Michael Bills. Even if this were not the case, the flier is duplicitous, meant to mislead voters as the primary approaches.

Going after a major financial friend of the party makes it something else, too.

Dumb.

From The Free Lance-Star, Fredericksburg.