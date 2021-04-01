Opinion/Editorial: Stop the violence in Tigray

After months of denials, Ethiopia’s prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, has finally admitted what everyone knew about the conflict in the Tigray region: Eritrean troops are present alongside the federal military, and atrocities have been reported.

War is “a nasty thing”, he added — a remark that barely scratched the surface of the terrible human toll.

Thousands have died since fighting began in November, many of them civilians. This week, the heads of nine U.N. agencies and other officials demanded a halt to attacks against non-combatants, including rape and other sexual violence. Médecins Sans Frontières reported that its staff had witnessed at least four men being dragged from buses and shot dead this week. Almost 70% of medical facilities in the region have been deliberately looted, vandalized or destroyed, with only 13% functioning normally, while schools have been occupied by fighters. Even refugee camps have been targeted.

There is now extensive evidence that Eritrean forces killed hundreds of civilians, including children as young as 13, in Axum in November and reports that they killed more than 160 in the village of Dengolat. Witnesses have accused members of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front of massacring scores and probably hundreds of civilians at Mai-Kadra in western Tigray in the same month.