Opinion/Editorial: Step up our cyber defenses

In the U.S., such criminals recently released personal data and other information that they had stolen from the D.C. police department in one case, and from a Florida school system in another. Both times, the victims had failed to pay the ransom demanded for release of the kidnapped files. Publishing the data, which puts employees and others at risk of identity theft, was a means of retaliation.

And all this a year after the massive SolarWinds attack put us on notice that we needed to step up our defenses. That attack affected major companies such as Microsoft and Intel all the way up to critical federal agencies such as the Treasury Department and the Pentagon.

Many of these cyber attacks are being carried out by “Russian speaking” criminals, according to those who have dealt with them. But we can take that a step further: Many of these criminals are likely being sponsored by the Russian government.

Suspected involvement of the Russian foreign intelligence service in the SolarWinds hack was among the provocations causing President Biden to impose U.S. economic sanctions on Russia.

That’s punishment, which is good and necessary: It shows Russia that the U.S. won’t tamely accept its treacherous meddling.