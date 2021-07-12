Opinion/Editorial: Statues surrender to public

UVa, meanwhile, had begun in mid-June to seek a contractor to remove its statue. On July 6, it signed an agreement for removal to occur on July 11, yesterday. The same company won both the city and university contracts.

As of this writing, the process at all locations has proceeded smoothly, without violence.

And as we’ve said before, Charlottesville has the right to change its mind on philanthropist Paul Goodloe McIntire’s statue gifts, as does UVa. Both entities are responding to public sentiment, which has rapidly come to view the statues as demeaning and even dangerous, to the extent they could encourage further violence. The statues ultimately are public property, and the public has changed its mind about them.

The statues now will be put in storage, while Charlottesville and UVa fulfill the section of the law governing their ultimate disposition.

This tying up of loose ends may appear to be anti-climactic, but it is not inconsequential. Controversy still remains over what to do with the statues.

That said, the major part of the fight at hand is over. The statues are down. They no longer preside over public spaces, sending messages that do not reflect growing public sentiment.

May the next phase of debate be conducted in a spirit of both thoughtfulness and compassion for all this community has endured.