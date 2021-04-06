Opinion/Editorial: Statues never had protection

It has been clear for some time that Charlottesville’s Confederate statuary was on the way out.

The General Assembly last year updated the law to give localities more control over such decisions and — this is significant — even the organization pressing a lawsuit to save the statues offered to revise the language of its suit to accommodate the new law.

It had argued that an earlier version of the law, as updated in 1997 to include Confederate monuments, protected Charlottesville’s statues in situ.

The Virginia Supreme Court has now ruled that a “plain language reading” of the law gives Charlottesville the right to remove the statues of Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

From a “plain layman’s reading” (which is not a judicial concept), it seems to us that the ruling is based not so much on language as on timing.

Simply put, the court held that because the statues were erected long before any law came into existence regulating them, the subsequent law and its iterations did not apply.