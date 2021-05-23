Opinion/Editorial: State revenue surplus is welcome

Virginia has bounced — no, ricocheted — back from the pandemic-caused recession.
Now the state is in the interesting position of deciding what to do with all that money.
Officials recently announced that state revenues likely would exceed predictions by more than half a billion dollars.
Added to that windfall are the billions of dollars being funneled to Virginia by the federal government.
A state budgeting process that officially kicks off in December of the previous year, when the governor presents his proposals for the General Assembly to take up in January, necessarily must be based on predictions.
Those predictions are adjusted as the process rolls forward during the legislative session.
Revenue projections made during the heart of the COVID pandemic became outdated when vaccines and the advent of warm weather allowed the economy to start opening back up this spring. And that was only one of the factors influencing state revenue collections.
By April 2020, state revenues had plunged by $700 million compared with the same month a year earlier. In response, Virginia froze more than $2 billion in proposed new spending.
Although the cuts were tough on programs and individuals who had been counting on the money, these retrenchment measures helped state government withstand the difficulties that were to come.
Recently, the governor announced that revenue for April 2021 had grown by 42% and that total revenues for the fiscal year ending June 30 exceeded previous estimates by more than $1.7 billion.
That’s largely due to Virginians starting to get out and about more — shopping, traveling, going to restaurants.
But it’s also due to the very opposite — people staying at home and buying more items on the internet. Virginia taxes internet sales just as it does sales from brick-and-mortar stores.
Another factor was higher prices of some consumer goods, which generated more sales tax revenue. Conspicuous in that category was the cost of lumber.
COVID sparked a surge in telecommuting, which in turn changed how people viewed their homes. Many initiated renovations to make their houses more functional or attractive, necessitating lumber. Others decided to move out of cities and into rural or suburban areas, driving up a demand for new or remodeled houses — and a demand for lumber.
Rising demand helped drive up prices of an increasingly scarce product.
Thus, COVID influenced personal spending in a number of ways, all of them affecting state tax revenues.
Virginia is expected to end the current fiscal year more that $500 million ahead of revenue projections.
Add to that the federal money that has been poured into state coffers. The most recent of those aid packages included $4.3 billion in additional general funding. Another $6.6 is being provided specifically for schools.
Federal pandemic aid often is restricted in its use: In the main, state and local governments can direct the money only toward COVID-related needs.
Still, federal aid relieved the commonwealth of pressure to meet some of those needs with its own revenues and surely contributed at least to some degree to the state’s predicted surplus.
Now the question is: “What do you do with the abundance of revenues?” said Robert McNab, an Old Dominion economics professor who serves on an advisory panel to the governor.
It’s not quite a case of having so much money you don’t know what to do with it — in government, there always seem to be more worthwhile programs than there are dollars to fund them.
But Virginia is in the welcome — and unexpected — position of having a predicted surplus and having at least some say in how that money is used.
After this past difficult year, let’s pause and savor this important piece of good news.
Information links:
https://www.vox.com/22410713/lumber-prices-shortage
https://www.mymove.com/moving/covid-19/coronavirus-moving-trends/