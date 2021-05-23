Opinion/Editorial: State revenue surplus is welcome

Virginia has bounced — no, ricocheted — back from the pandemic-caused recession.

Now the state is in the interesting position of deciding what to do with all that money.

Officials recently announced that state revenues likely would exceed predictions by more than half a billion dollars.

Added to that windfall are the billions of dollars being funneled to Virginia by the federal government.

A state budgeting process that officially kicks off in December of the previous year, when the governor presents his proposals for the General Assembly to take up in January, necessarily must be based on predictions.

Those predictions are adjusted as the process rolls forward during the legislative session.

Revenue projections made during the heart of the COVID pandemic became outdated when vaccines and the advent of warm weather allowed the economy to start opening back up this spring. And that was only one of the factors influencing state revenue collections.

By April 2020, state revenues had plunged by $700 million compared with the same month a year earlier. In response, Virginia froze more than $2 billion in proposed new spending.