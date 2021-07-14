Opinion/Editorial: State mental hospitals confront emergency

Now what?
Late last week, a state commissioner announced that five Virginia mental health hospitals would not accept new admissions until staff numbers and patient populations can be rebalanced. Among them is Western State Hospital in Staunton.
Three state facilities remain unaffected.
These eight hospitals handle adult cases; the state’s only psychiatric facility for youth — also in Staunton — already has cut its admissions by more than 62% because it lacks sufficient employees.
The announcement comes despite a law requiring state hospitals to accept patients in crisis if regional mental health officials cannot find beds for them elsewhere.
The law is largely responsible for plunging state hospitals into a crisis of their own. Emergency admissions have increased by nearly 400% since 2013, just before the law went into effect. Staffing and space expansions have not kept pace. As admissions have climbed, employees have had to absorb crushingly heavy workloads.
COVID has added another layer of difficulty, hitting patients and staff alike. Some state hospitals also say they don’t have the capacity to care for patients who have serious medical problems, COVID-related or not, on top of psychiatric problems.
This climate has caused many employees to resign. Inadequate staffing has created a rising danger both to patients and to remaining staff. In a July 9 letter, Alison Land, commissioner of behavioral health and developmental services, reported 63 serious injuries in the hospitals just since July 1.
“It is no longer feasible to operate all state beds in a safe and therapeutic environment,” she said.
Facilities will reduce their patient loads by attrition, until they reach a level that can be supported by existing staff.
The state law was supposed to ensure a “bed of last resort” policy for any mentally ill Virginian in extremis: If residential care couldn’t be found elsewhere, such as in private hospitals, the state would step in to provide it.
The current admissions policy leaves three hospitals to handle a level of admissions that, as already proved, even eight hospitals can’t absorb.
But if state hospitals can’t take on the rising number of patients, who will?
Land had said the state needed “all available private beds” to meet the current need. State officials have long complained that private hospitals have drastically reduced their emergency admissions since enactment of the law requiring state hospitals to accept such patients as needed.
Now, in a flip of the law’s original intention, a private hospital system has been proposed as backup for the state hospitals, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association — if it is paid $8.5 million for more staff.
For this money, it says, it will open up 58 additional beds for youth and adults.
The amount sounds outrageous at first — but might not be so out of line, when one considers the cost of providing specialized nursing staff, psychiatrists, security and other support.
State officials say they are looking at other private health-care systems to see if more beds can be found.
But if the state has $8.5 million to spend for additional staff, why not spend it at state hospitals?
The $8.5 million has been identified as part of the $4.3 billion Virginia is receiving from the federal American Rescue Plan Act for COVID relief.
The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services already has asked for $328 million, some of it spaced out over four years, to deal with staffing and other concerns. The General Assembly will meet next month in special session to consider such requests.
The current emergency in the state’s mental hospital system has been building for years. A one-time influx of funding from the federal government is not a permanent solution, but it’s a start. In an emergency, one grasps at any hand that is offered.