Opinion/Editorial: State mental hospitals confront emergency

Now what?

Late last week, a state commissioner announced that five Virginia mental health hospitals would not accept new admissions until staff numbers and patient populations can be rebalanced. Among them is Western State Hospital in Staunton.

Three state facilities remain unaffected.

These eight hospitals handle adult cases; the state’s only psychiatric facility for youth — also in Staunton — already has cut its admissions by more than 62% because it lacks sufficient employees.

The announcement comes despite a law requiring state hospitals to accept patients in crisis if regional mental health officials cannot find beds for them elsewhere.

The law is largely responsible for plunging state hospitals into a crisis of their own. Emergency admissions have increased by nearly 400% since 2013, just before the law went into effect. Staffing and space expansions have not kept pace. As admissions have climbed, employees have had to absorb crushingly heavy workloads.

COVID has added another layer of difficulty, hitting patients and staff alike. Some state hospitals also say they don’t have the capacity to care for patients who have serious medical problems, COVID-related or not, on top of psychiatric problems.