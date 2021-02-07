Opinion/Editorial: State education department is spurred to action

Last year in this space, we addressed problems at the Virginia Department of Education that had earned a reprimand from the federal government over the way it supervised schools’ special education programs.
Then late last year, a state agency weighed in with its own conclusion that the VDOE was not adequately serving students with disabilities.
The two reports overlap in some of their criticisms, including concerns over how the department addressed complaints.
The federal report was initiated after officials had received an “unusually high number of customer service communications from parents, advocates” and others who believed that complaints to the VDOE were not being handled properly.
In one case, a parent copied the VDOE on emailed complaints to a school district that a special education student was not receiving the services specified in a formal written agreement (called an IEP). The state did not act on the information, but just sent the parent back to the school district.
The state’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission looked into similar problems, with similar results.
It found that when complaints arose, the state was not doing enough to make sure local districts were resolving the problems. And even when solutions were identified at the district level, the state was not following through to make sure those solutions actually were being implemented.
And remember those IEPs — the mandated learning programs that are individualized for each student’s special needs?
JLARC discovered that in many cases the documents weren’t effective and weren’t even meeting federal standards as required by law: A third of the IEPs it sampled lacked solid descriptions of a student’s academic needs, and half did not set academic goals for meeting those needs.
Not surprisingly, a separate survey found widespread dissatisfaction among parents with the IEPs for their children.
The state study also said that many teachers are not sufficiently trained in special education. When districts can’t find fully trained teachers, they may hire “provisionally trained” teachers who need only one foundations class before taking a special education job. They also frequently fill gaps with substitute teachers, who are not required to have any training in special ed.
JLARC noted that state colleges are not graduating enough special ed. teachers to replace those who retire or move. An overall teacher shortage has existed in Virginia since 2006; special education is one of three areas where the shortage is serious.
But, said JLARC, the state education department doesn’t even collect enough data to “accurately understand the magnitude of the special education teacher shortage in Virginia and across school divisions.”
In its summary, JLARC cited 10 areas of concern. It also made a number of recommendations, ranging from the highly specific, such as when parents should expect to see a draft IEP, to the very general, such as call for the education department to do a better job of supervising and monitoring special education.
The state superintendent of public instruction immediately released new guidelines for addressing these problems over a five-year timeline, including, according to a news release:
■ Expanded criteria for investigating complaints, and a new procedure for confirming that corrections are indeed implemented.
■ Additional help for division staff, including in the development of IEPs.
■ Improved analysis and collection of data so that practices and policies will be based on better information.
The problems are so deep and of such long standing that it will take a while (five years, apparently) to correct them. But we are pleased to see the state moving in a positive direction.
VDOE’s website says that its vision is to “maximize the potential of all learners.” This reform plan is a critical step in living up to its commitment to all learners — including those with special needs.
