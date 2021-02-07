Opinion/Editorial: State education department is spurred to action

Last year in this space, we addressed problems at the Virginia Department of Education that had earned a reprimand from the federal government over the way it supervised schools’ special education programs.

Then late last year, a state agency weighed in with its own conclusion that the VDOE was not adequately serving students with disabilities.

The two reports overlap in some of their criticisms, including concerns over how the department addressed complaints.

The federal report was initiated after officials had received an “unusually high number of customer service communications from parents, advocates” and others who believed that complaints to the VDOE were not being handled properly.

In one case, a parent copied the VDOE on emailed complaints to a school district that a special education student was not receiving the services specified in a formal written agreement (called an IEP). The state did not act on the information, but just sent the parent back to the school district.

The state’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission looked into similar problems, with similar results.