Opinion/Editorial: Starting from scratch is good redistricting policy

After a series of discouraging actions, the state’s new redistricting commission took a step earlier this week that is decidedly encouraging.

The commission decided to start from scratch in redrawing Virginia’s voting district boundaries. That means no effort to merely tweak existing districts.

Voting districts must be reconsidered every 10 years after the federal census. The census produces updated information on population numbers and distributions, which then help govern the redesign of districts so that they are roughly equal in population size. Districts also are supposed to be “compact and contiguous” — that is, reasonably shaped — although often they are not.

It is a pleasure and a relief to be able to commend the commission on its recent decision, which — if implemented wisely — should ensure that redistricting follows these higher principles.

The old voting map was the product of gerrymandering — a practice in which partisans in power draw districts that favor themselves or disadvantage their opponents. Merely adjusting the old boundaries would run the great risk that these earlier partisan actions would be largely preserved.