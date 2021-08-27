Opinion/Editorial: Starting from scratch is good redistricting policy

After a series of discouraging actions, the state’s new redistricting commission took a step earlier this week that is decidedly encouraging.
The commission decided to start from scratch in redrawing Virginia’s voting district boundaries. That means no effort to merely tweak existing districts.
Voting districts must be reconsidered every 10 years after the federal census. The census produces updated information on population numbers and distributions, which then help govern the redesign of districts so that they are roughly equal in population size. Districts also are supposed to be “compact and contiguous” — that is, reasonably shaped — although often they are not.
It is a pleasure and a relief to be able to commend the commission on its recent decision, which — if implemented wisely — should ensure that redistricting follows these higher principles.
The old voting map was the product of gerrymandering — a practice in which partisans in power draw districts that favor themselves or disadvantage their opponents. Merely adjusting the old boundaries would run the great risk that these earlier partisan actions would be largely preserved.
It was to correct such earlier acts that voters last year approved a constitutional amendment creating the redistricting commission and taking map-drawing out of the hands of whichever party was in the majority in the General Assembly.
“Starting with the old maps is problematic, because they were acknowledged to be gerrymandered,” said Liz White, executive director of OneVirginia2021, an advocacy group that helped advance the anti-gerrymandering movement.
Reformers had once envisioned a nonpartisan commission but had to accept a bipartisan group, containing equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats, further divided equally between citizens and elected lawmakers. That compromise came in order to win the state legislative approval that was necessary before the amendment could even be presented to voters.
But the commission’s partisan division has shown up in several previous decisions.
The group decided that each political side should have its own legal counsel. Democrats chose advisers sympathetic to their ideology, while Republicans did the same.
Then the group decided — influenced by their counselors — to separately hire their own mapmakers. Republicans chose the expert who had helped them revise voting districts in 2011 — an effort that resulted in several districts being struck down by the courts as being racially gerrymandered. Democrats apparently also put a partisan spin on their selection, choosing the CEO of a firm that bills itself as having pioneered “the predictive analytics that helped the Obama campaign make history in 2008.”
Currently, the commission is receiving analysis on the redistribution of prison populations for the purpose of determining an area’s general population. That issue has its own partisan history.
A newly elected Democratic majority last year voted to compel the commission to count prisoners, for purposes of redistricting, as still belonging to their previous domiciles. The provision makes a certain amount of sense, as prisoners are not in their current locations by their own choice but rather at the direction of the state.
However, the new law has the effect of stripping population from rural areas, because most prisons are situated there and prisoners formerly were counted there. And since rural areas are often represented by Republicans in Virginia, the result is likely to be the dilution of Republican power as these population declines translate into the creation of fewer rural voting districts.
As this is being written, the commission is beginning the hard work of revising the voting districts — a job it potentially made tougher on itself by agreeing to start with a clean slate instead of just tweaking existing boundary lines.
The proof of its good intentions will be in the results it produces.