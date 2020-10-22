Opinion/Editorial: ‘Special’ session it wasn’t

There is always room for improvement in any government operation, and the criminal justice system is certainly no exception. But not during a special session in the middle of a pandemic in which legislators had to meet online, with no public hearings or adequate opportunities for Virginians to testify and provide critical input regarding the pros and cons of these and other proposals.

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, should have taken charge and required members to stay laser-focused on the specific issues they were called into special session to deal with in the first place. If she had, Democrats could have been spared the embarrassment of seeing their bills shot down — not by Republicans, but by more experienced members of their own party in the state Senate — who fortunately in many cases acted as an emergency brake on some of the more extreme legislation emanating from the other chamber.

However, the same House Democrats who failed to pass a procedural resolution that would have set a deadline on the 2020 special session still managed to pass House Resolution 516, which authorized the payment of more than $200 per-diem to cover legislators’ meals, hotels and travel expenses — even though the House met virtually and none of them had to travel to Richmond.