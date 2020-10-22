Opinion/Editorial: ‘Special’ session it wasn’t

About the only thing “special” about the General Assembly’s special session this year is that it lasted longer and got much less done than the 46-day regular legislative session that ended in March.
The legislature had already passed a $135 billion biennium budget, and Gov. Ralph Northam’s subsequent freeze on new state spending in April, after the COVID-19 pandemic hit Virginia, should have made short work of adjusting budgetary wish lists to the new coronavirus reality.
That — and using all available state and federal funding to provide relief to families and small businesses that were hardest hit by Northam’s months-long coronavirus lockdowns — should have been the only two items on the agenda.
But the Democratic leadership apparently was not willing to let a crisis go to waste. Instead of sticking to the basics — amending the budget and providing COVID relief — legislators started churning out bills totally unrelated to the reason the governor called the special session in the first place.
The General Assembly even “forgot” to pass a routine procedural resolution detailing the rules of the special session — and a deadline for when it would adjourn.
The result was a torrent of bad bills attempting to reform the criminal justice system without adequate vetting and, more importantly, without critical input from the public. The list included bills to reduce the penalties for assaulting law enforcement officers, expunge criminal records, and even eliminate sentencing by a jury of one’s peers.
There is always room for improvement in any government operation, and the criminal justice system is certainly no exception. But not during a special session in the middle of a pandemic in which legislators had to meet online, with no public hearings or adequate opportunities for Virginians to testify and provide critical input regarding the pros and cons of these and other proposals.
House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, should have taken charge and required members to stay laser-focused on the specific issues they were called into special session to deal with in the first place. If she had, Democrats could have been spared the embarrassment of seeing their bills shot down — not by Republicans, but by more experienced members of their own party in the state Senate — who fortunately in many cases acted as an emergency brake on some of the more extreme legislation emanating from the other chamber.
However, the same House Democrats who failed to pass a procedural resolution that would have set a deadline on the 2020 special session still managed to pass House Resolution 516, which authorized the payment of more than $200 per-diem to cover legislators’ meals, hotels and travel expenses — even though the House met virtually and none of them had to travel to Richmond.
In a letter to the House clerk, instructing her to withhold per-diem payments to Republican delegates, House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert wrote: “Many Virginians are hurting financially. Democrats passed significant tax increases during the regular session, and we don’t think it’s appropriate to accept money to pay for a hotel room when we’re sleeping in our own beds.”
It’s certainly not appropriate, especially when some Virginians who were financially devastated by COVID are worried about even having a bed to sleep in. Shame on any Democrats who think otherwise.
Excerpted from The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star. Editor’s note: Editorials published from other sources do not always represent the viewpoints of The Daily Progress, but are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.
