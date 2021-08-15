Opinion/Editorial: Spanberger bill directs aid to substance abuse recovery, prevention

Additionally, although the rapidly rising statistics might capture attention amid this current crisis, the underlying causes of addiction and gaps in treatment and prevention services have a much longer history, those experts said.

Systemic reform is needed.

That goal could be boosted by the Spanberger legislation. Having a permanent, dedicated source of income would provide consistency and allow state and private providers to more confidently pursue long-term planning.

A long-horizon approach, rather than piecemeal efforts based on episodic funding, could give programs and patients the support they need for what can be an extended recovery process.

One thing can’t be solved with money, however, and that is the persistent problem of stigmatization, say mental health experts. The mental health community may treat addiction as an illness, but many laypeople view it solely as a moral failing. That, in turn, discourages those caught in addiction from seeking help: They don’t want to be seen and stigmatized as immoral.

Regardless of where one stands on that question, the results of stigmatization are counterproductive from a practical standpoint. Encouraging and enabling people to obtain treatment is healthier not only for the individual but also for society.

Spanberger’s bill should improve those options for treatment. The rest is up to us.