Opinion/Editorial: Somebody tell McAuliffe: One term is enough

He’s already building a war chest: His Common Good VA political action committee raised $1.7 million in just two months this summer, although a spokesman said that he is “making no decisions on 2021 until after we defeat Donald Trump.”

Virginians will recall that McAuliffe had presidential ambitions himself last year, until he found himself behind almost everyone in the Democratic Party lineup during the early polls.

That kind of drubbing by his own party would have convinced most politicians to retreat to private life to lick their wounds — but not McAuliffe, who has been called “a walking exclamation point.” Despite his spokesman’s demurrals, “the most ambitious man alive” is clearly laying the groundwork for another run for governor.

With his high-profile as a top Democratic fundraiser, party operative and friend to the Clintons, he could easily elbow out lesser-known candidates — such as Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Woodbridge, and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond.

McAuliffe bragged that the high point of his governorship was his executive order providing for a blanket restoration of voting rights for a group of 206,000 felons regardless of their crimes — which the Virginia Supreme Court struck down as unprecedented and unconstitutional in 2016.

McAuliffe was very good at attracting business to Virginia, with $6.4 billion in capital investments to his credit, something his hand-picked successor, Ralph Northam, seems determined to reverse. But it’s time to give the rest of the bench a chance at bat. Somebody in the party should gently, but firmly tell The Macker that once in enough.

