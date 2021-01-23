 Skip to main content
Opinion/Editorial: Some hypocrisy here
Here’s a bizarre turn of events.

In Oregon, a thief stole a car that had been left running — and when he realized there was a child inside, he returned to the scene of the crime and lectured the mother!

His civic duty thus performed, he told the mom to remove her child — and then he absconded with the car a second time.

The woman had gone into a grocery store, leaving her 4-year-old in the car with its motor running and its door unlocked.

A clerk reported that the woman had been within both sight and sound of the child the entire time. Beaverton Officer Matt Henderson said the mother had done nothing wrong.

But the thief was none too happy to find himself with a passenger.

“He actually lectured the mother for leaving the child in the car and threatened to call the police on her,” Henderson said.

The thief would call the police on the owner of the car he just stole? At least he has some version of conscience.

