Opinion/Editorial: Some bus drivers face VEC problems

That did not happen.

Now the Virginia Employment Commission says it will look at each case individually to determine eligibility and the need to repay — or not repay.

One can hardly ask more than that, under the circumstances.

The problem is that the VEC has a less than stellar reputation for speed and accuracy in reviewing cases.

Readers will remember the agency’s history of backlogs, which commenced almost as soon as COVID-related unemployment claims began to flow into its offices in March 2020.

“I would say we did about ten years of unemployment claims in ten months,” Megan Healy, then workforce advisor to the governor, told the House Appropriations Committee this past June.

In early July, the agency said it had it processed more than half of 92,000 applications that a federal judge had ordered it to finish by Labor Day.

Still, as recently as late July, state lawmakers were still urging faster responses. Lawmakers themselves were referring cases to the VEC after frustrated constituents contacted them for help.