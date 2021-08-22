Opinion/Editorial: Some bus drivers face VEC problems

Just when local school systems are struggling to recruit more bus drivers so that kids can get to class, word comes that some drivers are being expected to repay COVID unemployment benefits.
“How the hell am I ever going to come up with over $7,000 for the state of Virginia?” Christina Riblett, a veteran bus driver from Fairfax County, asked in a story from The Virginia Mercury.
And how are local districts supposed to recruit more drivers when this becomes known? It’s bound to make prospective employees at least a little bit leery.
At its root, the issue makes sense: Seasonal bus drivers aren’t supposed to collect unemployment for months in which they wouldn’t be working anyway.
If school bus drivers normally don’t work, say, June-August, then they can’t claim unemployment for those months under federal rules. The off months are just part of their expected schedule.
But many drivers do work throughout the year, carting children to and from summer school, for instance. In addition to being sidelined during the regular academic year when classes went virtual, many drivers also lost employment when summer programs were canceled.
Bus drivers and their representatives knew about the problem and had hoped the General Assembly would address it at this month’s session to approve plans for spending federal pandemic aid.
That did not happen.
Now the Virginia Employment Commission says it will look at each case individually to determine eligibility and the need to repay — or not repay.
One can hardly ask more than that, under the circumstances.
The problem is that the VEC has a less than stellar reputation for speed and accuracy in reviewing cases.
Readers will remember the agency’s history of backlogs, which commenced almost as soon as COVID-related unemployment claims began to flow into its offices in March 2020.
“I would say we did about ten years of unemployment claims in ten months,” Megan Healy, then workforce advisor to the governor, told the House Appropriations Committee this past June.
In early July, the agency said it had it processed more than half of 92,000 applications that a federal judge had ordered it to finish by Labor Day.
Still, as recently as late July, state lawmakers were still urging faster responses. Lawmakers themselves were referring cases to the VEC after frustrated constituents contacted them for help.
No doubt about it, the commission was both understaffed and underequipped for the surge of claims. But that’s cold comfort to employees who need, and deserve, benefit payments to keep themselves and their families going.
For its part, the VEC says it’s discovered that some of these claims contain mistaken — or falsified — information. Some drivers who were still getting paid by their school districts nonetheless filed for unemployment.
“They said they were making zero and they were still getting a paycheck,” said Healy, now Virginia’s secretary of labor. “I don’t like to use the word fraud, but that’s the term.”
The flip side?
“Hardworking school employees who legitimately lost income for cancelation of summer work are being required to pay VEC thousands of dollars,” said Tom Allen, a spokesman for the Virginia Education Association, which is representing the drivers.
Certainly, the VEC must sift fraudulent from legitimate claims. We don’t have dollars to waste on people who don’t deserve the help.
But the issue is — as it has long been — the speed and accuracy with which the VEC makes these decisions.
And that affects not only current and former bus drivers, but, potentially, future drivers as well — even as local districts are doing their best to recruit more of them. With the state (and nation) facing a resurgence of COVID, new drivers may legitimately wonder if the VEC will come through for them if schools close again.
Information links:
https://www.insidenova.com/headlines/northam-pledges-more-than-900-million-to-unemployment-fund/article_f6e3f2fe-ef42-11eb-9a47-8b09d370a5c3.html
https://www.virginiamercury.com/blog-va/virginia-announces-progress-on-unemployment-claims-backlog-but-applications-keep-piling-up/
https://www.whsv.com/2021/06/23/vec-continues-address-backlog-claims/
