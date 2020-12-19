Opinion/Editorial: Snowed in, plowed in

Kevin Kresen certainly got dumped on during the recent storm.

The Binghamton, New York, area received over 40 inches of snow, which is enough to explain why Mr. Kresen couldn’t keep his vehicle on the highway. He drove it off the road somewhere in the town of Oswego.

Then things went from bad to worse.

A snowplow came along and completely buried his car.

The accident happened around midnight, and Mr. Kresen tried for hours to call 911, but had trouble connecting. When he occasionally got through, the reception was so poor that authorities had difficulty geolocating his position.

First responders finally narrowed the search area down to three miles along the Susquehanna River.

State Police Sgt. Jason Cawley said he’d climbed miles of snowbanks before finally halting at a spot that looked like a row of mailboxes. He reached out to try to clear the snow so he could figure out his location from the address — and punched his hand into the side of a car.

Mr. Kresen was inside. After 10 hours trapped, he had ceased to shiver and his speech was slurred — signs that he wouldn’t have made it much longer.