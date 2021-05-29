Opinion/Editorial: Small but still powerful?

Several states have added big-prize lotteries to encourage and reward COVID vaccinations, or are thinking about adding such them.

Virginia is considering smaller, more localized incentives.

Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch there are pros and cons to offering large rewards.

You might have thought there were no downsides.

But there’s a danger, Avula said, that when big prizes come into the picture, some people might be motivated to delay getting their shots in hopes that the rewards might be raised.

Grant Neely, a spokesman from the governor’s office, also pointed out that Virginia has other demands on its resources — “especially when Virginia has lots of workers and lots of businesses that need help after a tough year.”

Instead, Virginia is looking at smaller offers that still have value but won’t drain funds — event tickets, state park passes, free hunting or fishing licenses, that sort of thing.