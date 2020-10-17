Opinion/Editorial: Skate park, great park

And speaking of awards…

The Charlottesville Skate Park earned Best New Facility honors in the 25,001-50,000 population category from the Virginia Recreation & Park Society.

From the time it was envisioned, the skate park was designed for a high level of excellence. Creators saw it not only as a recreational amenity for local boarders, BMX bikers and others, but also as a draw for people from a much wider area — including as a venue for competitions.

To that end, the park has a variety of features for all skill levels, including what’s called the Competition Bowl.

And not just skating can occur there; the park also has an amphitheater for concerts and other performances.

The skate park opened last year. Then this year, as with so many things, the virus pandemic curtailed normal life so that the park has yet to demonstrate its full capabilities.

And so the award was particularly meaningful.

“During these crazy times of COVID-19 it is sometimes difficult to see the great things we do for the community…,” said Vic Garber, deputy director of the city Parks & Recreation Department. “The skate park is a true asset to our community in so many ways!”