Opinion/Editorial: Siblings’ science is superb

The Piedmont Regional Science Fair showcases remarkable examples of learning, problem-solving and creativity — and this year’s winners personify that in every way.

The two top prize-getters also happen to be brother and sister. It’s the first time in the history of the fair that siblings have won for separate projects.

Sam Rosner, an Albemarle High School junior, won the Behavioral and Social Sciences category for a project that modeled how political polarization is affected by beliefs and social interactions. Now, there’s a topic that’s relevant for today.

Anna Rosner won the grand prize in the Engineering – Electrical & Mechanical category. The AHS sophomore designed and built a shoe to help prevent people from falling.

She implanted sensors, motors, micro-processors, neural networks and circuit boards into a sole so that the shoe can determine when its wearer leans too far forward or backward.

To gain that information, the system monitors 10 data points in 50-millisecond increments — milliseconds.

Then the shoe moves ever so slightly in order to compensate.