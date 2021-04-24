Opinion/Editorial: Siblings’ science is superb

The Daily Progress
The Piedmont Regional Science Fair showcases remarkable examples of learning, problem-solving and creativity — and this year’s winners personify that in every way.
The two top prize-getters also happen to be brother and sister. It’s the first time in the history of the fair that siblings have won for separate projects.
Sam Rosner, an Albemarle High School junior, won the Behavioral and Social Sciences category for a project that modeled how political polarization is affected by beliefs and social interactions. Now, there’s a topic that’s relevant for today.
Anna Rosner won the grand prize in the Engineering – Electrical & Mechanical category. The AHS sophomore designed and built a shoe to help prevent people from falling.
She implanted sensors, motors, micro-processors, neural networks and circuit boards into a sole so that the shoe can determine when its wearer leans too far forward or backward.
To gain that information, the system monitors 10 data points in 50-millisecond increments — milliseconds.
Then the shoe moves ever so slightly in order to compensate.
She was motivated to create the shoe by the problems faced by a relative who has Parkinson’s. She said it would be great if a shoe company would fund further research and testing on her creation. Her dream job, she said, would be to solve other problems in service to people.
This is not the first time a shoe has won the science fair.
In 2017, Meg Richey, then a junior at Western Albemarle, designed a special orthotic that senses dangerous pressure points on the feet that can become infected, which in turn can lead to the need for amputation.
Meg comes from a family involved in the shoe industry, and already had a provision patent for her work at the time of her win.
Meanwhile, Sam developed a computer model for assessing political polarization alongside sustained social connection, a relevant key to understanding the interplay among people and their beliefs, he said.
Sustained social interaction “impacts … every step,” he said.
“Additionally, my model incorporates something called skepticism, which I haven’t seen in any other places.” Skepticism in this application relates to the reluctance of people to change their opinions.
He’s still studying the role of elections in creating polarization, a complicated task because of the many variables involved.
Both Rosners have now qualified for the International Science and Engineering Fair. Anna said going to the international fair had been a big goal for her; all the better that she achieved that goal alongside her brother.