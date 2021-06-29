Opinion/Editorial: Should city relax its alcohol law?

The conversation has only just begun on open alcohol containers on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall, so there’s no need to panic yet.
Still, the possibility has raised some eyebrows — and some fears.
Under a new state law taking effect July 1, open containers can be permitted in some areas — if a city votes to make it so.
Charlottesville began discussing this option last week.
It was presented as a possible boon to businesses.
Jason Ness, the city’s business development manager, said allowing customers to carry open containers along the mall and from store to store could boost revenue — a particularly attractive proposition as businesses are still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
We’re pleased Charlottesville is thinking about its business community and is open (no pun intended) to considering new ideas to support that community.
The business community has yet to make a formal position known on the notion of open containers — but, again, the proposition is in its infancy. Such input is necessary as further conversations are held on this issue.
When Ness speaks of improving revenue for businesses, he could be talking about two types of results.
The most obvious would be the income to restaurants from selling more alcohol.
But there’s more to it than that.
Proponents of open-container districts say that allowing alcohol on the go can make customers feel not only more relaxed but also more welcome — and that might encourage people to visit more often.
Getting potential customers on site is the goal. Then restaurants and shops can make their pitches for selling goods to them.
Loosened alcohol laws are growing in popularity across the country because they are seen as a way to revitalize shopping districts.
This has become a particularly desirable goal post-COVID. Since spending a year behind closed doors with their computers, Americans have shifted their buying habits. Making purchases online has become the norm for many, replacing trips to brick-and-mortar stores.
The brick-and-mortars — which also are often mom-and-pops — want to stem that trend.
And when it comes to business revenue, drinking and shopping apparently do mix.
Surveys show that people who are drinking also tend to buy more goods and services than they normally would. That applies both to online and in-person sales.
In fact, “drunk shopping” has become a cultural phenomenon and the phrase has entered the public lexicon.
According to a survey from finder.com, drunk shopping jumped markedly in 2020 and looks to be on pace to do the same in 2021.
Is it ethical if businesses hope to capitalize on the poor judgments made by drunken shoppers? Would they even do so?
That’s just one of the more esoteric concerns about open containers and their impact.
Critics also are concerned about everything from the possibility of violence and vandalism from inebriated visitors, to the added risks of putting more drunken drivers on the road, to the impact of container trash on the environment.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker also is concerned about blurring the lines in ways city residents might not understand. Well-heeled customers can walk around on the Downtown Mall with plastic cups, but drunks with bottles cannot? (Only plastic cups would be allowed for safety reasons and to ensure that no outside alcohol can be brought in.)
That sort of favoritism might be hard to explain, Walker suggested.
Other cities also have found it hard to explain why some districts get open-container privileges while others do not.
All of these issues — and more likely to be raised — will have to be discussed if Charlottesville moves forward with an open-container proposal.
The conversation is just beginning.
Information links:
https://www.finder.com/drunk-shopping
https://thehustle.co/drunk-shopping-survey