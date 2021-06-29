Opinion/Editorial: Should city relax its alcohol law?

The most obvious would be the income to restaurants from selling more alcohol.

But there’s more to it than that.

Proponents of open-container districts say that allowing alcohol on the go can make customers feel not only more relaxed but also more welcome — and that might encourage people to visit more often.

Getting potential customers on site is the goal. Then restaurants and shops can make their pitches for selling goods to them.

Loosened alcohol laws are growing in popularity across the country because they are seen as a way to revitalize shopping districts.

This has become a particularly desirable goal post-COVID. Since spending a year behind closed doors with their computers, Americans have shifted their buying habits. Making purchases online has become the norm for many, replacing trips to brick-and-mortar stores.

The brick-and-mortars — which also are often mom-and-pops — want to stem that trend.

And when it comes to business revenue, drinking and shopping apparently do mix.

Surveys show that people who are drinking also tend to buy more goods and services than they normally would. That applies both to online and in-person sales.