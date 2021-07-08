Opinion/Editorial: Shortages hamper reopenings

His department has boosted wages for lifeguards to try to help solve the problem.

Albemarle similarly raised wages for bus drivers earlier this year, and Charlottesville recently proposed giving drivers a $2,400 signing bonus. Without more drivers, the city won’t be able to provide school bus service to all students when school resumes late next month — a shortage that also impacted students at the close of the 2020-21 academic year, when schools partially reopened. Charlottesville was able to provide rides only for the youngest and most in-need students.

Restaurants are another hard-hit industry. Locally, we’ve heard of restaurants cutting back hours because they can’t find enough kitchen or wait staff. And we’ve heard complaints from customers who visit eateries where understaffing has caused slow service or compromised the quality of the food.

For many restaurants across the country, this summer is “make or break time,” as an NPR story on the shortage phrases it. They’ve hung on by their fingernails; without adequate staff to serve returning customers, they can’t earn enough revenue to hang on much longer.

And this comes at a time when customers are eager to get out and about, to resume normal living after being confined by COVID restrictions for much of the past year.