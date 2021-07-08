Opinion/Editorial: Shortages hamper reopenings

Welcome to the new “normal”?
Let’s hope not.
Charlottesville has had to close its popular Onesty Pool and its Smith Aquatic Center because it can’t find enough lifeguards.
It also needs maintenance workers, day camp counselors and other staff to support city recreational facilities.
Charlottesville also is dealing with a scarcity of school bus drivers — a situation Albemarle County faced earlier this year as well.
These are but a handful of examples of staffing shortages that are affecting entire industries, not just locally but across the country.
The shortages mean that businesses which had looked forward to reopening their doors as the pandemic eased are now facing a serious new challenge.
Having struggled through a year and more of reduced income, they now find that although they can officially welcome back customers — they can’t serve them.
Closing a swimming pool is not nearly as serious as closing a business for lack of staff, but somehow its unexpectedness pounds the problem home in a particularly striking manner.
“We do not have enough lifeguards to safely open Onesty,” said Vic Garber, deputy director of Charlottesville Park and Rec. “And that hurts, to say the least.”
His department has boosted wages for lifeguards to try to help solve the problem.
Albemarle similarly raised wages for bus drivers earlier this year, and Charlottesville recently proposed giving drivers a $2,400 signing bonus. Without more drivers, the city won’t be able to provide school bus service to all students when school resumes late next month — a shortage that also impacted students at the close of the 2020-21 academic year, when schools partially reopened. Charlottesville was able to provide rides only for the youngest and most in-need students.
Restaurants are another hard-hit industry. Locally, we’ve heard of restaurants cutting back hours because they can’t find enough kitchen or wait staff. And we’ve heard complaints from customers who visit eateries where understaffing has caused slow service or compromised the quality of the food.
For many restaurants across the country, this summer is “make or break time,” as an NPR story on the shortage phrases it. They’ve hung on by their fingernails; without adequate staff to serve returning customers, they can’t earn enough revenue to hang on much longer.
And this comes at a time when customers are eager to get out and about, to resume normal living after being confined by COVID restrictions for much of the past year.
One of the ways people are trying to break free of the past year’s problems is by resuming travel.
But airlines haven’t been able to get back up to speed. They don’t have enough crew — not even enough pilots — to safely operate the planes and serve the passengers.
American is among the airlines that cut back its schedule at least through mid-July, according to The Associated Press.
Even before the pandemic, air rage incidents, involving unruly and even abusive passengers, seemed to be on the rise.
With the current crisis of canceled and delayed flights, travel experts expect such incidents to increase again, as passengers lose patience.
And even when they reach their destinations, travelers may face fallout from other types of staffing shortages — including at hotels that don’t have enough workers to run registers or clean rooms.
Throughout the pandemic, we all waited anxiously for the day when we could resume normal living and put the dangers and restrictions behind us. This feeling of hope was how we hung on emotionally, just as businesses hung on financially.
And now this is the new normal?
We sincerely hope not.
Information link: https://www.npr.org/2021/05/05/993433235/hotels-and-restaurants-that-survived-pandemic-face-new-challenge-staffing-shorta