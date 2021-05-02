Opinion/Editorial: Shortage in staffing hurts state mental health care

The law attempted to ensure that no one in future who needed hospitalization would be turned away.

The Mercury reports that since 2017, there’s been an overall statewide decline in temporary detention orders, which mandate mental health evaluations and emergency hospitalization. But state hospitals’ share of care has increased — likely because there are fewer private facilities to take these emergency patients.

Fast-forward to 2020. You can imagine how COVID walloped Virginians with more stressors — lost jobs, lost incomes, disrupted schools, lack of child care, shutdowns of social service programs, and imposition of social distancing and isolation protocols that deprived some people of needed human contact while compelling others to consolidate households and live more closely with others than might have been good for them.

DBHDS Commissioner Alison Land recently told lawmakers that state are hospitals are operating at roughly 65% to 70% of staffing.

But are they running at 65% to 70% occupancy? Of course not. Even as staffing declines, beds are filling up. Most facilities are at or beyond capacity, she said.