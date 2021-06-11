Opinion/Editorial: Shooting report has few answers

The FBI alluded to this when it said that although Craddock faced significant mental health stressors, they “alone cannot explain the Virginia Beach attack.”

Psychology can investigate the causes and mechanisms of psychotic breakdowns, but intellectual analysis can only go so far. The report can’t explain something that good-hearted people view as inexplicable. And perhaps that’s the way it should be: For our own sanity, perhaps we must distance ourselves from too close an understanding of violence.

The assignment of motive goes further than some previous investigations. One of those, released in March by the city police, said no motive could be identified.

Although it does address motive, the FBI report fails to satisfy some calls for greater accountability.

The FBI said that no one was in a position to “see the confluence of behaviors that may have forewarned the attack” because Craddock had isolated himself from others.

Of course, this kind of deliberate isolation is in itself a sign of trouble — although it’s too simplistic to claim that trending toward solitude is always unhealthy or that, even when it is unhealthy, that such behavior inevitably leads to violence. Neither is the case.