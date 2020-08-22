Opinion/Editorial: She’s not there … just her chair

“The empty chair.” Among other things, it’s a metaphor for an absentee politician — one who doesn’t show up for legislative sessions or one who refuses to attend debates, thus prompting organizers to set a symbolic empty chair in his place.
But for a Tennessee woman seeking to get her driver’s license, it was just a DMV error — and a humorous one, at that.
Jade Dodd renewed her license online. But when she received the license in the mail, where her face should have appeared there was only a photo of an empty chair.
If you had a weak ego, that might be disconcerting: No one sees me, not even a camera!
Ms. Dodd just called the DMV and said she needed her license fixed. The clerk on the other end of the line, however, took a look at her file and pronounced: “Oh, I need my manager for this.”
At some point, Ms. Dodd must have sat for her head shot at the Department of Motor Vehicles. But due to a malfunction of some sort, the only picture saved to her file was one of the empty chair — the last photo automatically taken, after she already had gotten up.
Ms. Dodd has been quite cheerful about the whole thing. She posted the photo on social media, and praised its ability to lighten everyone’s mood during the pandemic and other hardships.
“My boss thinks it’s funnier than anyone,” she told The Associated Press. “I was at work … and he pointed to a chair outside of his office door and was like, ‘I thought this was you, I waved at it this morning.’”
If even your empty chair can make people laugh, maybe that means you have a very strong ego.
