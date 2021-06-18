Opinion/Editorial: Sharing the news

The University of Virginia has done a good thing for the community in making its official security alerts available to the general public.

The emergency alerts warn of dangers on Grounds and instruct faculty, staff and students on what to do in face of those threats.

They include, but are not limited to, tornadoes, building fires, hazardous materials releases and incidents of violence.

The alerts go out to the university community in both the health and academic divisions.

Allowing members of the general public to also sign up for the alerts acknowledges that there are no physical boundaries between the university and its host jurisdictions. A violence threat on Grounds — or a fire, or an accidental release of toxic materials — could all too easily spill over into adjoining neighborhoods.

Anyone in the larger community who wants to receive the alerts can text “UVA” to 226787.

“LEAVE UVA” texted to 226787 would deactivate the service.

Faculty, students and staff should continue to use their current sign-up procedure.

The service is free, but normal text or messaging fees from phone service providers would apply.