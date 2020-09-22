Opinion/Editorial: Services on the go may help tourism

What an intriguing notion.
City-county tourism promoters are embarking on an experiment to abandon brick-and-mortar locations and instead rove the territory in mobile vans.
While of course novel experiments can go wildly wrong, this one strikes us as worth the risk — with the potential of a good payoff.
The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau is planning to close its city and county locations, in Crozet and on the Downtown Mall, respectively. The offices haven’t been able to stay open during COVID-19 in any case.
Instead, the agency intends to buy two large vans, which will bear eye-catching imagery on their exteriors and inside be filled with brochures and other marketing and tourism items.
The vans can roam as needs dictate — finding and serving tourists where they are, instead of expecting tourists to find and visit the existing locations.
This potentially provides flexibility to meet more people at a wider variety of locations. Vans can go where people already congregate, perhaps visiting special events at wineries, craft fairs, sports contests and other gatherings when these get back to normal after COVID.
We don’t know exactly how the CACVB will choose the vans’ assignments. But it has said one van will be provided for Charlottesville and one for Albemarle. Albemarle is one of Virginia’s largest counties in territory, so that one van will have a lot of ground to cover.
“Hopefully by the spring, when maybe things are better in terms of COVID, we can really hit the ground running with this new solution,” Brantley Ussery, the bureau’s director of marketing and public relations, said at a recent meeting. “But of course, everything is just so up in the air, and we’re just being as nimble and agile as … we can with everything.”
These days, everyone is trying to be nimble and agile in coping with COVID. The pandemic has shattered the routines we once knew as normal and forced us into new avenues when old ones have been closed.
We also don’t know whether permanently shuttering the bureau’s two physical locations is the direct result of COVID. A changing tourism environment could have contributed as well.
But the pandemic is causing many entities in both the private and public sectors to rethink the value of brick-and-mortar properties. That emerging paradigm shift could have influenced the CACVB, even if subtly.
Abandoning offices in the city, as well as in Crozet, may have repercussions. The downtown transit center, for instance, is overbuilt to serve only as a bus station; Charlottesville would be well advised to find another high-profile use for the space.
However, if the roving vans turn out to be a better way to engage visitors and persuade them to extend their stays, city and county might gain enough added revenue to make the experiment financially worthwhile.
It’s worth a try.
