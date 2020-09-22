Opinion/Editorial: Services on the go may help tourism

“Hopefully by the spring, when maybe things are better in terms of COVID, we can really hit the ground running with this new solution,” Brantley Ussery, the bureau’s director of marketing and public relations, said at a recent meeting. “But of course, everything is just so up in the air, and we’re just being as nimble and agile as … we can with everything.”

These days, everyone is trying to be nimble and agile in coping with COVID. The pandemic has shattered the routines we once knew as normal and forced us into new avenues when old ones have been closed.

We also don’t know whether permanently shuttering the bureau’s two physical locations is the direct result of COVID. A changing tourism environment could have contributed as well.

But the pandemic is causing many entities in both the private and public sectors to rethink the value of brick-and-mortar properties. That emerging paradigm shift could have influenced the CACVB, even if subtly.

Abandoning offices in the city, as well as in Crozet, may have repercussions. The downtown transit center, for instance, is overbuilt to serve only as a bus station; Charlottesville would be well advised to find another high-profile use for the space.