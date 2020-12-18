Opinion/Editorial: Serve pedestrians, too

Charlottesville’s Board of Architectural Review has access in mind as it reviews plans for the new Market Street garage.

The garage is part of an agreement between the city and Albemarle County to keep county courts downtown. Lack of adequate parking was one of the factors that goaded Albemarle officials into considering relocating facilities to the county proper.

Board members are right that a new multi-deck garage would discourage pedestrians. The property, which includes a surface parking lot, currently is largely open and pedestrian friendly.

The BAR doesn’t have jurisdiction over such issues as pedestrian access — but it does have good ideas on the subject. Those include wide sidewalks and street trees outside the building and perhaps a pedestrian walkway through it. Otherwise, access to properties beyond the new garage is visually or literally blocked.

When the time comes, designers of the garage should listen to those concerns.