Opinion/Editorial: Self-driving boats are next in line

It was a natural progression, from electric cars … to electric boats.

Amsterdam is championing electric boats as an alternative to automobiles. The city already is replete with canals, which were an important form of transportation during the city’s fabled mercantile era.

And that’s not all.

From piloted boats … to autonomous boats.

And from the U.S. … to the Netherlands.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Amsterdam Institute for Advanced Metropolitan Solutions are collaborating on the Roboat, an electric autonomous watercraft navigated by a computer.

Self-driving boats have been available for a few years now, says MIT, but the new goal is also to launch safe cargo and worker-bee boats that can navigate canals and other waterways without a human on board.

But of course Amsterdam would want the boats to carry passengers, too — perhaps serving as small water buses as part of a mass transit strategy.

The partners recently tested a version on the city’s canals. Developers say fully competent self-steering technology is still two to four years away.