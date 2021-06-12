Opinion/Editorial: See ya later, ’gator

People already are fed up with the U.S. Postal Service. USPS doesn’t need to go to any extra effort to discourage customers.

But walking into a post office and discovering a 7-foot ’gator is indeed discouraging.

A customer in Florida recently made a 3:30 a.m. run to the post office to drop off a package, and spotted a huge alligator in the lobby.

The postal facility has sensor-activated doors, which is doubtless how the ’gator gained access.

Authorities took care of the alligator safely, reports the Orlando Sentinel.

No word on whether the package got safely mailed and delivered.