Opinion/Editorial: Science, mind, health
Opinion/Editorial: Science, mind, health

Still feel uncomfortable talking about mental health? Maybe you prefer the scientific approach.

Through Aug. 29, the Science Museum of Virginia will host Mental Health: Mind Matters, a touring exhibition that addresses this important topic and seeks to create a safe space for investigating and discussing it.

Concurrently, it also is hosting an exhibit called “Creative Arts Therapies,” featuring examples of how the arts — such as singing, dancing, sculpting and painting — can be used for therapeutic purposes.

The immersive experience uses “role-playing stations, testimonials, quizzes, historical scenarios and more [to help] build empathy, respect and acceptance,” the museum says.

As a final piece of the exhibit, Mind Matters even offers the opportunity for those who want to talk about their mental health stories to do so.

Discounts are available to teachers, military personnel and those holding an EBT card associated with Virginia’s Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program.

Call 804-864-1400 for details on the discount; go to smv.org/visit/adjusted-operating-policies/ for more information on ticketing and COVID rules.

