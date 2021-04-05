Opinion/Editorial: Schools should get stimulus money

Virginia should use at least $3 billion of the $3.8 billion it’s getting as part of the latest federal stimulus spending bill for school construction.

Aging schools have reached crisis levels in many communities that are unable to pay for replacements. Three billion dollars exactly matches the amount that the state Senate endorsed earlier this year, in the form of a proposed bond issue, but which the House Appropriations Committee promptly deep-sixed.

The beauty of this $3 billion is that it’s here now and wouldn’t involve the state having to go into the bond market — which had been a concern for some, such as state Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath.

■ Democrats concerned about social equity rightly could point out that some of the most egregious examples of what Gov. Ralph Northam once termed “crumbling schools” are in cities with large nonwhite populations — schools both in Richmond and in Norfolk really have had ceilings crumble, in one case hitting a student on the head.

Republicans who represent mostly rural areas also have a disproportionate number of older schools and constituents who are too poor to pay more taxes; those Republican legislators could point to how they have delivered for their districts and done so without a tax increase.