Opinion/Editorial: Schools should get stimulus money

Virginia should use at least $3 billion of the $3.8 billion it’s getting as part of the latest federal stimulus spending bill for school construction.
Aging schools have reached crisis levels in many communities that are unable to pay for replacements. Three billion dollars exactly matches the amount that the state Senate endorsed earlier this year, in the form of a proposed bond issue, but which the House Appropriations Committee promptly deep-sixed.
The beauty of this $3 billion is that it’s here now and wouldn’t involve the state having to go into the bond market — which had been a concern for some, such as state Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath.
■ Democrats concerned about social equity rightly could point out that some of the most egregious examples of what Gov. Ralph Northam once termed “crumbling schools” are in cities with large nonwhite populations — schools both in Richmond and in Norfolk really have had ceilings crumble, in one case hitting a student on the head.
Republicans who represent mostly rural areas also have a disproportionate number of older schools and constituents who are too poor to pay more taxes; those Republican legislators could point to how they have delivered for their districts and done so without a tax increase.
This should be a win-win argument that unites disparate parts of the state and politicians who ordinarily might not agree with one another.
■ This isn’t just a school construction measure, it’s a job-creation measure. That is, after all, the point of stimulus spending. A model developed by Markstein Advisors, a Washington-based economic consulting firm, estimates that every $1 billion in construction spending creates more than 6,300 jobs. If that model is correct, that’s 18,900 jobs in Virginia.
Construction jobs, by their nature, are temporary, but that still is a lot of economic stimulus.
Then there’s the multiplier effect as those dollars move through the economy. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis says the construction industry has one of the highest multipliers around — 3.0195. That means $3 billion in school construction really would turn into $9.06 billion worth of economic impact.
■ The General Assembly could require that in-state contractors get first preference. This will require some clever lawyering, but the legislature is full of clever lawyers. In-state contracting and hiring preferences often run afoul of the U.S. Constitution’s interstate commerce clause. However, an analysis in Connecticut also found “in general, courts have upheld, against such challenges, carefully designed preferential purchase laws that advance legitimate state interests.” So carefully design it then.
The more this spending benefits Virginia-based businesses, the likely it is that the business community will rally behind this proposal — and we all know how influential business interests can be with legislators.
■ The General Assembly could mandate these new schools be solar-powered.
The solar school idea is not preposterous or even particularly novel. In terms of actual solar power installed in schools, Virginia now ranks eighth in the country.
Fluvanna County generates 100% of the power for four schools through solar, and 61% at a fifth school. It estimates savings of $4 million to $6 million over 35 years.
Augusta County schools now get 31% of their power from the sun, saving the county $495,000 over 20 years.
A legislator voting to mandate these new schools be solar-powered could claim to be voting either for a major investment in renewable energy or for a tax-savings measure. Both would be true — and would create a coalition between environmentalists and taxpayer groups.
There’s plenty of room on both sides of the aisle here to line up behind this proposal. So who will?
Excerpted from The Roanoke Times. Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.